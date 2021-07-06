Assetmark Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,575.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 193,098 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

