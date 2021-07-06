Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,176. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.