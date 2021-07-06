First Manhattan Co. Acquires 264 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

