First Manhattan Co. Takes $67,000 Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 88.03% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

