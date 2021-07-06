First Manhattan Co. Has $88,000 Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AMERCO by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $603.10 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $289.95 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $579.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

