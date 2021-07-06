First Manhattan Co. Has $60,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,284 shares of company stock valued at $44,860,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $583.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

