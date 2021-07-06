First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $176.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $118.66 and a 1-year high of $185.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

