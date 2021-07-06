APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

