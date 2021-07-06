The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $35.72 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

