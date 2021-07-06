Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Grows By 17.1%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,200 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 742,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

