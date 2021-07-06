DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,689 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of DISH Network worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

