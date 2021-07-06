Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AFHIF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Atlas Financial has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

