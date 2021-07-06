Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $210.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

