Assetmark Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $387.20 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.