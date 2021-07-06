Assetmark Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,186,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.

ANTM opened at $387.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.89. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

