Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 642 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 919,440 shares of company stock worth $64,920,209. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.