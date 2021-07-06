Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,932 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 164.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in VeriSign by 4.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 34.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $3,160,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 15.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 3.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign stock opened at $231.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $232.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.05.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.