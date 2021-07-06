Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $118.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.72.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE YUM opened at $116.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

