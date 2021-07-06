Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $56.00

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,821.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,348. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR opened at $56.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

