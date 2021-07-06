Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

