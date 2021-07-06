Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 57.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,007 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HST opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

