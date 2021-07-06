Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

NYSE MCD opened at $233.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $182.62 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

