17,907 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $6,936,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

