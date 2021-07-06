Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,107,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,700 shares of company stock worth $10,304,414 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

