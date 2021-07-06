XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $62,000 Investment in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CHMA opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Chiasma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

