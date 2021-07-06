XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 72.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 110.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 270,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 59.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 424,012 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. 13.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Celsion stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19. Celsion Co. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.41.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,423.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

