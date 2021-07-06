XTX Topco Ltd Invests $79,000 in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3997 dividend. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

