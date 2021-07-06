XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 14,633 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 605,585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VKTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

