XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

