Stifel Financial Corp Buys 29,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of The Mosaic worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 345,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 359,393 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 180,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

