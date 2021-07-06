XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 345,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 2,060.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 769,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 592,795 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

