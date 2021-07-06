Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stantec were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 168,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 134,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Stantec by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 917,721 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 125,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 79,772 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of STN stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1346 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.