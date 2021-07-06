CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 469 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,326.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

