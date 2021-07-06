CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

