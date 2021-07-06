$2.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the lowest is $2.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Shares of HII opened at $211.97 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.86. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $36,065,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

