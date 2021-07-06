AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWE. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.06.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

