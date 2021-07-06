Credit Suisse AG Has $8.18 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,075 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

