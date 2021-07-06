Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.