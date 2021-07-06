Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Docebo worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $90,795,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,205,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $4,073,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

