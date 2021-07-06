Financial Analysis: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) versus Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 2 9 0 2.82 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $129.45, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.15%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 23.76% 15.27% 0.75% Private Bancorp of America 21.06% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Private Bancorp of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $18.76 billion 2.75 $2.82 billion $7.21 15.93 Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.22 $10.71 million $1.94 12.71

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Private Bancorp of America on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.