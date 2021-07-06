Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 152,829 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,262 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRON stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

