CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $14,809,806.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,430,537.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,302,140 shares of company stock worth $166,475,770 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion and a PE ratio of 128.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

