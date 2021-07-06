Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Target Price at C$49.08

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.08.

Several research firms recently commented on HDI. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$36.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.32. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$15.97 and a twelve month high of C$38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.6300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

