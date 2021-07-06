WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Update

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 692,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

