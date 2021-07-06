Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

In other news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,743.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.