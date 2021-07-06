Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13,830.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £138.30 ($180.69) and last traded at £137.95 ($180.23), with a volume of 11356 shares. The stock had previously closed at £137.25 ($179.32).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £103.59 ($135.33).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £324.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

