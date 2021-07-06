Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.16.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

