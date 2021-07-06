Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Position Reduced by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $234.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.31. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.10 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

