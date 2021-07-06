Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.