NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NETSTREIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,617,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 514,179 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 384,413 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 547,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 511,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

